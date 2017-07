× From Corn Dogs To Deep Fried Coca Cola To Fried Butter; What’s Your Favorite State- Fair Food?

Award-winning Chef and Author George Geary joins Dean Richards to talk about the most delicious and craziest state-fair foods and their recipes featured in his new book Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs.

What’s your favorite State-Fair food or the craziest fair-food you’ve eaten?