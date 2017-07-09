Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Comedy In A Divided Time With Kristen Wiig and Steve Carrell

Kristen Wiig, left, and Steve Carell arrive at the World Premiere of "Despicable Me 3" at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards sits down with Kristen Wiig and Steve Carrell to talk about their new movie Despicable Me 3 and discusses the role of comedy in a currently politically divided country.