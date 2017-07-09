× A closer look at Illinois’ approved budget with Rep. Steve Andersson and Rep. Carol Sente

State Representative Steve Andersson, (R-Geneva) and State Representative Carol Sente, (D-Vernon Hills) joined the show for a full hour to explain the state’s fiscal problems, what they believe caused the two year long impasse, and what lies ahead.



