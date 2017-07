× The best and worst of cars, bucket lists and the G20 summit

In this full show podcast, Matt talks with Roger Badesch and listeners about the best and worst cars, along with car buying tips for his son’s first car as he gets his driver’s license. Mark Schipper joins the conversation to talk about one of Matt’s bucket list ideas, running with bulls in Spain. Later, Matt talks about the G20 2017 summit in Germany.