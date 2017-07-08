Is Amelia Earhart dead or alive? Female pilot talks Earhart’s influence, personal career experiences

Karlene Petitt is a pilot and author. (Karlene Petitt)

This week, new photos of Amelia Earhart surfaced which may explain theories about her disappearance after a plane crash. As the first female pilot, she was influential in aviation. Karlene Petitt has flown all over the world and has been a pilot for 38 years.  Petitt has written several books, where she shares details about the job behind the scenes and tips for young women to succeed in the field.