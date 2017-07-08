× DNAinfo editor is Running with the Bulls

Running of the Bulls is a popular event during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain and draws thousands of people from all over the world to attend between July 6-14 every year. Videos are uploaded online, where Roger Badesch and Matt Bubala describe injuries, people running in the streets away from the bulls, or in some cases, chasing the bulls. Matt Bubala has this event on a future bucket list, but Chicago DNAinfo editor, Mark Schipper is attending Running with the Bulls for the first time and sharing live updates with Matt Bubala.