Wintrust Business Lunch 7/7/17: "Urban Closet Extensions", Sick Day Laws, & Cyber Attacks

Blue Sky Innovation closed out the week yet again and Ben Meyerson detailed one of the latest Chicago grown Kickstarters and an easier way to store your seasonal belongings. Gretchen Van Vlymen told Steve about the new Cook County Sick Leave Law that has been passed under the radar that allows your sick days to roll over each year. Steve then checked in on the world or cyber security with Steve Bernas to discuss the odds of small businesses getting hit by a cyber attack, and finally, Front Row Phyllis gave Steve the weekend schedule of the latest shows and festivals around the Chicagoland area.