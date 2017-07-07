× What do the Cubs need to do to get back on track?

WGN’s Kevin Powell joins Justin to offer his mid-year take on the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox as we lead up to next week’s All-Star Game in Miami. Kevin and Justin talk about the Cubs disappointing start, if the team is going to make some moves before the trade deadline, the likelihood that the White Sox deal Jose Quintana to the Cubs and the chances the Cubs are able to reach the postseason.

