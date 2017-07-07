× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Was H.H. Holmes also Jack the Ripper?

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about a salary dispute at CBS TV and ‘Hawaii Five-0’, a show on a government cover up involving Amelia Earhart, a new show connecting H.H. Holmes and Jack the Ripper, ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.