In this April 1942 photo made available by the Library of Congress, children at the Weill public school in San Francisco recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Some of them are evacuees of Japanese ancestry who will be housed in War Relocation Authority centers for the duration of the war. Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to camps that dotted the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. (Dorothea Lange/U.S. War Relocation Authority via AP)
“Then They Came For Me” Exhibit Curator Tony Hirschel on Japanese Internment Camps: “Those are the moments we have to resolve to defend our constitutional liberties”
Alphawood Gallery Director of Exhibitions Tony Hirschel describes the Japanese internment camps that forced West Coast Japanese-American citizens to close businesses and relinquish their homes. Tony curates the “Then They Came For Me” exhibit at the Alphawood Gallery, which responds to today’s discrimination, while examining reasons why Japanese Americans were incarcerated by the Executive Order 9066.