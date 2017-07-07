× “Then They Came For Me” Exhibit Curator Tony Hirschel on Japanese Internment Camps: “Those are the moments we have to resolve to defend our constitutional liberties”

Alphawood Gallery Director of Exhibitions Tony Hirschel describes the Japanese internment camps that forced West Coast Japanese-American citizens to close businesses and relinquish their homes. Tony curates the “Then They Came For Me” exhibit at the Alphawood Gallery, which responds to today’s discrimination, while examining reasons why Japanese Americans were incarcerated by the Executive Order 9066.