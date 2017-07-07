× The Opening Bell 7/7/17: Illinois Has a Budget & Your Taxes are Going Up

ADP released the preliminary report yesterday about the number of private jobs added last month and Steve briefly looked into the statistics before the further details are released at 7:30am (CT). Steve then dove into the news of Illinois finally passing a budget after more than two years. Kristina Rasmussen (President of the Illinois Policy Institute on Income Tax) joined Steve to talk about how much of an impact the significant tax increase will have on residents of Illinois.