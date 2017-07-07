× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.07.17: “Then They Came For Me,” Illinois budget passed, Trump meets Putin

Illinois finally has a budget. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza explains what she believes caused the two-year-long impasse. Alphawood Gallery Director of Exhibitions Tony Hirschel describes an exhibit that examines Japanese internment camps where Japanese Americans were incarcerated for fear of scheming against the U.S. ABC Washington Correspondent Karen Travers tells John there was no third party in the G20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, to confirm a resolution.