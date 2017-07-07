× The IL State Budget Convo, Rep. Davis, David Hochberg, Comedian Michael Palascak and “Car Guy” Warren Price | Full Show (July 6th)

The IL State Budget Conversation continues on tonight’s show as we welcome Rep. Davis and Rep. Batnick to give us some insight into the controversial Illinois budget. then, real estate and mortgage expert, David Hochberg jumps on air to take listener calls and give possible financial strategies to properly manage money. Warren Price of European and US car Service rides side car as Comedian Michael Palascak and Jonah Jerkins jump on mic to delight us with their humor and give us an update on upcoming shows.

Listen to the podcast right here:

