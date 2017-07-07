× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-7-17

It’s already Friday and we are ending the week with a terrific show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, WGN’s Kevin Powell breaks down the performance of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox as we head into the All-Star break, we recap the week in news with the Chicago Tribune’s Kristen McQueary and Reuters’ David Greising, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz tells us about the week in reality television and we end the show with a tribute to the great Amy Krouse Rosenthal with writer Susan McLaughlin Karp and musician Tony Rogers!

