The Download Presents The Week That Was: "Budgets and taxes, and pensions, oh my!

The Chicago Tribune’s Kristen McQueary and David Greising join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including Illinois reaching a budget deal, Mayor Emanuel’s New York Times op-ed about Chicago’s public transit, the Chicago violence over the 4th of July holiday weekend, Governor Chris Christie spending time on a beach he shut down, President Trump meeting with Vladimir Putin, protests in Germany at the G-20 Summit, the latest on the sale of the Sun-Times, Kyle Schwarber going down to the minors and then coming back up, the #CNNBlackmail story related to the Donald Trump wrestling tweet and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s social media meltdown.

