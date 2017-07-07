× The Carry Out 7-7-17: “Sears and Kmart shouldn’t be the shining example of how retail doesn’t work in 2017 because when you walk in their stores it feels like 1988”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the finger pointing over the state budget deal, Sears and Kmart planning to close more stores, SoundCloud announcing they are cutting half of their staff, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s social media meltdown, the Cubs beating the Pirates at Wrigley, Kris Bryant not making the All-Star team, the White Sox opening a series in Colorado, Derrick Rose having his rights renounced by the New York Knicks, the Chicago Fire continuing their hot start and the beginning of the Taste of Chicago.

