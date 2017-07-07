× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.07.17: Who doesn’t love playing taxes?

We all know we are going to pay more in taxes, but we don’t know how the state is going to be better about spending that money…frustrating. But it’s Friday, and we are soldiering on! Willie Geist checks in on his upcoming interview with Malcolm Gladwell. Patti Vasquez is back from Springfield. Rick Pearson sorts out what actually happened with the budget. Our friends from The Unknown Tour stopped by the studio. You can catch more about them HERE.