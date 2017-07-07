× Roe Conn Full Show (07/06/17): Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks Putin, Erik Runge reports from Springfield, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 5th, 2017:

Mark Suppelsa gets to the bottom of President Donald Trump’s inability to find a hotel room at the G20 summit, WGN-TV’s Erik Runge reports from Springfield on the budget impasse, Tom Skilling wonders about Violeta Podrumedic’s impact on the world, Patti Vasquez checks in from Springfield after a budget passes, the Top Five@5 features Brian Urlacher, Rep. Adam Kinzinger looks forward to President Trump’s and meeting with Vladimir Putin.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3373140/3373140_2017-07-06-200440.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​