Roe Conn Full Show (07/06/17): Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks Putin, Erik Runge reports from Springfield, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 5th, 2017:
Mark Suppelsa gets to the bottom of President Donald Trump’s inability to find a hotel room at the G20 summit, WGN-TV’s Erik Runge reports from Springfield on the budget impasse, Tom Skilling wonders about Violeta Podrumedic’s impact on the world, Patti Vasquez checks in from Springfield after a budget passes, the Top Five@5 features Brian Urlacher, Rep. Adam Kinzinger looks forward to President Trump’s and meeting with Vladimir Putin.
