Rep. Adam Kinzinger thinks President Trump has the upper hand in his meeting with Vladimir Putin

Posted 12:29 AM, July 7, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: (AFP-OUT) President Donald Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about what he hopes President Trump will address at the G20 summit, what he thinks the meeting with President Putin will focus on, and how thee U.S. should deal with North Korea.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​