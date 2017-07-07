Rep. Adam Kinzinger thinks President Trump has the upper hand in his meeting with Vladimir Putin
Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about what he hopes President Trump will address at the G20 summit, what he thinks the meeting with President Putin will focus on, and how thee U.S. should deal with North Korea.
