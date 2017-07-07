× Huge drop in bag use due to bag tax could cost city millions, study finds

CHICAGO — The good news is that Chicago’s effort to keep plastic and paper bags out of area landfills by imposing a 7 cents-per-bag tax is succeeding beyond officials’ wildest dreams.

The bad news is that the success of the fee in dissuading shoppers from taking single-use bags means the city’s coffers are taking a steep hit.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Chicago officials balanced the city’s 2017 spending plan based on an assumption that the city would earn $9.2 million this year from the tax.

But that assumption appears to have missed the mark by at least $1.5 million based on data complied by the city through June 18.