Celebrating the life and legacy of Amy Krouse Rosenthal

Chicago writer Susan McLaughlin Karp and Chicago musician Tony Rogers join Justin to preview the upcoming fundraiser for the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Umbrella Foundation and the opening of the “AKR: A Beauty Salon” exhibit at the Carrie Secrist Gallery. Tony and Susan talk about how they both met Amy, what Amy meant to them and the concept of being able to collaborate with Amy even after her death . Tony also performs a song called, “Let’s Make a Movie” and Susan McLaughlin Karp performs a piece about Amy and an iPhone.

