× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-07-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk Green Day fans singing Queen, Vice President Mike Pence at the Kennedy Space Center, common words and phrases that we are actually saying incorrectly, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.