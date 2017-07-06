× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/6/17: Matt Forte’s Mansion, Texting and Walking, & QVC/HSN Merger

Residential Real Estate is always surprising consumers, and sometimes Dennis Rodkin as well. Steve chatted with Dennis about the surprising increase of luxury home sales, and looking inside some of Chicago’s biggest sports stars. Steve then touched base with Ian Sherr about how cities are accommodating walking texters, and Ilyce Glink looked back at the time she was on the Home Shopping Network to sell her book in the wake of QVC buying rival HSN.