What’s Dean Richards’ favorite firework?

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards! They talk about Dean hosting the 4th of July fireworks, their favorite fireworks as kids, drama surrounding the cast of ‘Hawaii Five-0’, and more. He also shares his review for ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’.

