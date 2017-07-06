Video: The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes at the Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival on the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes heads to Lisle Eyes to the Skies as part of the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour. During the Top 5 At 5, Roe, Anna, and Judy Pielach discuss Kylie, an employee from an unnamed Los Angeles radio station, who solicited legendary singer-songwriter Annie Lennox to submit music for airplay consideration. Roe tries to figure out who is to blame for this outrage, while Kevin Powell and Violeta Podrumedic are suspiciously quiet. Allstate agent, Jason Herbers, joins them and presents Julie Yurko, CEO and President of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, with a donation on behalf of the Allstate Foundation.

