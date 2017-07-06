× Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw: “I am someone that has always liked to take care of people and nurture people”

Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon,” “Spamalot”) joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, the upcoming production of “Something Rotten” at the Oriental Theatre, what makes “Something Rotten” work as a musical, the amount of work that goes into producing a Broadway musical, the importance of having experience as an actor when he’s choreographing a show, the many hats that a director has to wear during a production, how long a show stays with him and what it means to him that he’s doing something he’s dreamed of doing since he was a kid.

