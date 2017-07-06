× The Opening Bell 7/6/17: Toyota Robots Helping Quadriplegics Drive

The second week in a row with Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Market – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) Steve an in depth perspective about what goes on the trading floor during holidays detailed in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Steve then discussed the latest robotic technology rolling out of Toyota with the Human Support Robot with Romy Camargo (Wounded Warrior & Rehab Specialist) and Doug Moore (Toyota Robotics Team) to talk about what they wish to accomplish with the robotic assistant.