The Mincing Rascals 07.06.17: The Illinois budget, Governor Chris Christie at the beach, deadliest holiday weekend, Trump tweets

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Kristen McQueary of Chicago Tribune and Mark Bazer of “The Interview Show” on WTTW. Before Governor Rauner’s veto of an income tax increase was overridden today, Kristen explains how Illinois will remain at junk status in spite of a budget deal. Then, the Rascals agree on the image New Jersey Governor Chris Christie created of himself, after photos surfaced of his family relaxing on a closed beach. They try to understand what causes July 4th to be the deadliest holiday weekend in Chicago, 102 people shot this year. And, the Rascals disagree on the weight of President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets.

Kristen recommends her summer 2017 drink, which is a combination of beer with a shot of tequila and bloody mary mix Zing Zang