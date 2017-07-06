× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.06.17: Voter fraud commission, right-of-conscience law

President Donald Trump is following through on his promise to expose the number of fraudulent voters of the 2016 election, in an effort to prove why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. Senator Dick Durbin believes Trump’s voter fraud commission to be a waste of time. He explains why. Then, Loyola Law School Professor Justin Levitt says there are multiple troubling qualities to Trump’s commission. Finally, Thomas More Society Attorney Thomas Olp defends why Christian crisis pregnancy centers should not have to abide by a law that might inspire abortion.