× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-6-17

We have an incredible show for you tonight. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Patti Vasquez joins Justin from Springfield to break down the Illinois budget deal, Chicago Media Angels Executive Director Ted Reilly chats about his effort to get more independent filmmakers to produce work in Chicago, Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers talks about her career and her most recent record, “Dragonfly,” Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw discusses his life in theater and the upcoming Chicago production of “Something Rotten” and we end the show with The Neo-Futurists as they introduce us to some of the best worst movies of all time.

