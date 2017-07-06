× Singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers: “I love connecting with people on a really raw kind of level”

The amazing Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers joins Justin to discuss her career, how special it is to come to Chicago, what it was like growing up in a musical family, being exposed to a lot of American country music while she was young, how seeing Lucinda Williams in concert changed her musical trajectory, having a song featured on the HBO show “The Sopranos,” creating music that is deeply personal, what keeps her evolving as an artist, her recovery from vocal cord surgery, a recent show at Thalia Hall and her new record, “Dragonfly.” Kasey also sings a couple of songs including “The Captain” and “Ain’t No Little Girl.”

