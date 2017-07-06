× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Special Counsel investigation, keeping pets cool

The investigation of Special Counsel Mueller has been quiet in the media lately, but what’s really going on behind the scenes? Paul talks with a former Department of Justice prosecutor who shares her views on what is likely transpiring, and what we can expect going forward. Also, how political of a process is the Trump-Russia-Obstruction of Justice investigation?

Then, WGN Radio Pet Expert Steve Dale talks about how responsible pet owners can and should protect their pets during the hot days of summer. Paul and Steve try and come up with a new social media campaign to keep pets alive and safe. Listen in – you might just be able to help.