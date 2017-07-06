Live from Springfield! Corporal Wakefield (Wounded Warrior Games), Rep. Kifowitt, Adam from OpenTheBooks.com, and Dr. Dingman takes calls! | Full Show (June 6th)

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, politicians gather in the Senate chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise has had a rough go. And that doesn't count taxpayer response. Voters have objected to the sprawling proposal in state Capitol rallies, letters and witness testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Live from Springfield!  We have Corporal Rachel Wakefield (Wounded Warrior Games) to discuss her military work and the games happening here in Chicago.  Then, Rep. Kifowitt joins us on air to discuss the IL State budget and take listener calls.   Political mind, Adam Andrzejewski from OpenTheBooks.com joins the show to give a different perspective of the IL State budget conversation.  And finally, Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls and tells their future and past lives…live on air!

