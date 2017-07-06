× Live from Springfield! Corporal Wakefield (Wounded Warrior Games), Rep. Kifowitt, Adam from OpenTheBooks.com, and Dr. Dingman takes calls! | Full Show (June 6th)

Live from Springfield! We have Corporal Rachel Wakefield (Wounded Warrior Games) to discuss her military work and the games happening here in Chicago. Then, Rep. Kifowitt joins us on air to discuss the IL State budget and take listener calls. Political mind, Adam Andrzejewski from OpenTheBooks.com joins the show to give a different perspective of the IL State budget conversation. And finally, Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls and tells their future and past lives…live on air!

