Justify your love for the best worst films of all time

Creator Rachel Claff and Stephanie Shaw of the Neo-Futurists, along with filmmaker Stacie Ponder, join Justin to discuss “It Came from … the Neo-Futurarium XII: Dawn of the Neo-Futurarium!” The festival of staged readings of the best worst movies of all time returns for a twelfth year! Tonight, Stacie, Rachel and Stephanie talk about the 1977 Italian horror movie, “Suspiria,” what makes “Suspiria” a great film to put on stage and where horror films fit in with the best worst movies of all time. We also play another round of “Justify Your Love,” where you have to convince them that your bad film is the best worst film of all-time!

