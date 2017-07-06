× Jane’s restaurant closing after 22 years in Bucktown

BUCKTOWN — Jane’s, a Bucktown restaurant that attracted a loyal following and was known for its weekend brunches and being a reliable date spot, is closing after more than two decades.

“Thank you for your loyalty. It’s been a great 22 years. We loved having you be part of it,” says a sign posted to the window of the restaurant at 1655 W. Cortland St.

On Monday, the restaurant’s Facebook page informed fans that Jane’s will close on Sunday. The final hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. dinner on Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

