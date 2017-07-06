Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Chicago. Governor Rauner vetoed on Tuesday a package of legislation that raised the income tax by a permanent 32 percent to finance a $36 billion spending plan, which would be Illinois' first budget since 2015. Michael Madigan, the speaker of the Illinois House has scheduled a vote for Thursday to override the governor's veto of budget package, ending a budget stalemate that has lasted more than two years. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
Illinois has a budget deal. Now what?
WGN‘s Patti Vasquez joins Justin from Springfield to discuss the Illinois state budget deal. Patti talks about the reaction of the lawmakers once a budget was passed, what this means for the GOP legislators who went against Governor Bruce Rauner and what the budget means for the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois moving forward.
