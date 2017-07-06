× Illinois has a budget deal. Now what?

WGN‘s Patti Vasquez joins Justin from Springfield to discuss the Illinois state budget deal. Patti talks about the reaction of the lawmakers once a budget was passed, what this means for the GOP legislators who went against Governor Bruce Rauner and what the budget means for the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois moving forward.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio