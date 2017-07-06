× How do we get more independent movie and television projects produced in Chicago?

It’s a very special Thursday edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Chicago Media Angels Executive Director Ted Reilly about the film industry in Chicago, getting independent film and television developed in Chicago, how independent filmmakers get funding for their projects, trying to democratize the content creation process, how technology has changed the cost of independent movie and television productions, the importance of giving artists the freedom to make something authentic, why Chicago is a great city to produce independent film and what needs to be done to convince investors to finance these projects.

