Charisma in 3 easy-to-learn moves! | Episode 79 | The Big Payoff

She walked into the conference room and within seconds she was smiling and chatting comfortably with the others. There’s an ease, a magnetism, an instant desire to be in her presence. How DOES she do that? You might want to say– well she just has a charismatic personality. And while that may be true, she is likely putting a few techniques into play. In this episode, Rachel and Suzanne break it down and share their 3, foolproof moves that will help you win the room.