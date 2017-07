× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-06-17

Today’s guests include David Hochberg, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk finance, movies, Wendy’s pleasant day falling in love with Chicago again, a girl who battled cancer and got refused from her own prom, and more.

