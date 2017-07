× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-06-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy cover Michael Keaton never winning an Academy Award, letting people know when they’re wrong, things no one could’ve predicted five years ago, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.