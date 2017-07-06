Participants in an anti-abortion rally hold signs that read "Pray to End Abortion" as they listen to speakers, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that President Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Attorney Thomas Olp on changing the right-of-conscience law: “Everyone is well aware that you can have an abortion”
Some Illinois Christian crisis pregnancy centers have motioned to change a state law that requires physicians to divulge all options to pregnant patients. Attorney Thomas Olp of the Thomas More Society explains why the right-of-conscience law’s implication of abortion use should not apply to Christian crisis pregnancy centers, regardless of patients’ situations.