Wintrust Business Lunch 7/5/17: The Status of Gold, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants, & Electric Automotives

Coming off of the holiday and awaiting the Federal Reserve minutes for last month means a cautious market to start the day. Steve and Terry Savage touched on the one major market shift for the first half of the day which was oil and her latest column on gold. Tim McEnery detailed the continuing expansion for the popular Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant opening up it’s next location in Oak Park, and Steve LeVine is constantly looking forward to the future and today his focus was on cars as Volvo and Tesla made big announcements.