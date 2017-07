× Warrior Games take Chicago: Patti chats with athletes Howie Sanburn & Rich Curtis

The Department of Defense Warrior Games are taking over the city of Chicago this week: from archery and wheelchair basketball to track and swimming, over 200 athletes from all branches of the military are competing in this year’s games. ¬†Patti had the pleasure of getting to know two of them: Howie Sanburn and Rich Curtis, both of whom have inspiring stories and fantastic outlooks on life and their sports.