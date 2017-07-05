Video: Goodbuy Girl buys beach day supplies

Posted 9:00 AM, July 5, 2017, by and

The Goodbuy Girl, Judy Pielach, heads to the Carol Stream Goodwill Store to beat the heat. She dives head first into the store’s massive selection to find everything she needs to hit the beach without breaking the bank.  She even highlights some of Goodwill’s good buys for anybody who likes to entertain guests during the summer months.