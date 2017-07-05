The Goodbuy Girl, Judy Pielach, heads to the Carol Stream Goodwill Store to beat the heat. She dives head first into the store’s massive selection to find everything she needs to hit the beach without breaking the bank. She even highlights some of Goodwill’s good buys for anybody who likes to entertain guests during the summer months.
Video: Goodbuy Girl buys beach day supplies
-
Video: Goodbuy Girl Finds Gifts for the Man in Your Life
-
Video: Goodbuy Girl shops for formalwear
-
Video: Goodbuy Girl shops for items to spruce up her porch
-
Does John finally get to see the Cubs ring up close and personal?
-
Mud, Sweat, and Tears: Why new fashion trends leave some scratching their heads
-
-
Judy Pielach will be wearing the Cubs ring Friday
-
Bill Leff and Judy Pielach Full Show 6-2-17
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 04.21.17: Congrats Judy Pielach
-
Bill and Judy Bonus Hour 6-2-17
-
Judy Pielach unveils the Cubs ring…
-
-
Video and Photos: Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes honor News Queen and 2017 Walk of Fame Inductee Judy Pielach
-
Here’s to Judy Pielach….and hair removal?
-
Steve and Johnnie join Nick D for a WGN Walk of Fame preview