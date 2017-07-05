× Top Five@5 (7/6/17): Gov. Chris Christie didn’t get any sun, Jay-Z dishes on Kanye, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 5th, 2017:

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces that the White House is sending more resources to help stem the tide of violence in Chicago, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie defends his decision to spend time on a closed public beach amid a government shutdown in the Garden State, John Singleton’s “Snowfall” debuts, Jay-Z’s new album takes aim at Kanye West, and a new “Bohemian Rhapsody” record is set.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3372752/3372752_2017-07-05-204452.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​