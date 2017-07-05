× The triumphant return of comedy rock legends Lola Balatro!

It’s the return of comedy rock legends Lola Balatro! Paul Thomas, Cork Kangas and Jeff Madden join Justin to talk about their careers, their style of Rock-Soul-Blues-Americana-Grunge-Alternative-Acoustic music, coming up in the post-grunge comedy rock scene, where they see the band going next and their upcoming show at the WIP Theater. They also sing a couple of songs including “Name that Panda” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio