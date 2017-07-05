× The Opening Bell 7/5/17: Millennials Spending More on Shopping & Restaurants

The US healthcare discussion continues to surge on as Steve touched on the latest movement of the proposed healthcare bill with Robert Graboyes (Sr. Research Fellow at The Mercatus Center). Then the focus was shifted to millennials as Sarah Berger (Author of “The Cashlorette” at Bankrate.com) detailed their spending habits that have dramatically changed compared to prior generations. Sarah told Steve that millennials are eating out on average five times a week.