× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.05.17: Body-shaming vs. rights to privacy, North Korea ICBM testing

North Korea tested what is believed to be intercontinental ballistic missiles, as a response to the United States. Chicago Council on Global Affairs Fellow of Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Karl Friedhoff tells us exactly what action the United States might be taking to cause the testing. John gives you his opinion on a plus-size model’s reaction to her neighboring passenger’s text messages on an airplane. You tell us whether or not he’s right. And, finally, the John Williams Show tries to figure out who from the Chicago Cubs was in the All-Star Major League Baseball lineup of 2016. Listeners answer the show’s pleas for help.