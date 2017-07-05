× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-5-17

We have another great show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher recaps a busy holiday weekend in Springfield, Pastor Corey Brooks talks about Chicago’s continuing violence epidemic, the great Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Nite Jewel discusses her career ahead of a show at 1st Ward at Chop Shop, comedy rock legends Lola Balatro tell us about how their career is going and an upcoming show at The WIP Theater and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on “The Swap Meet!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio