The Daily Line's Mike Fourcher: "The state is really, really messed up in a lot of ways"

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the movement towards a state budget agreement, Mayor Emanuel’s New York Times op-ed about Chicago’s superior transit system and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle saying that budget cuts are going to come if the soda tax stays on hold.

